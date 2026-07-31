Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Projected to Release Earnings on Friday

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $507.0240 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.Atmus Filtration Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $232,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,131. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Charles Masters sold 2,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $130,772.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,949.75. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 36,240 shares of company stock worth $1,639,860 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,131,911 shares of the company's stock worth $110,668,000 after acquiring an additional 603,954 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,677,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,830,000 after acquiring an additional 596,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,728,470 shares of the company's stock worth $141,635,000 after purchasing an additional 504,647 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,325 shares of the company's stock worth $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 476,429 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 876,720 shares of the company's stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 446,260 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATMU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATMU

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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