Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATMU shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 1,973 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $109,975.02. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,434,803.34. This represents a 8.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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