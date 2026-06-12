Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Insider Activity at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 1,973 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $109,975.02. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,434,803.34. The trade was a 8.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee Swan sold 2,566 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $116,111.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,211.25. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

ATMU opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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