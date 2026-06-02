Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) SVP Sells $130,772.50 in Stock

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) SVP Charles Masters sold 2,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $130,772.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,971,949.75. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

ATMU traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 960,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,728,000 after acquiring an additional 225,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,551,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,104,000 after acquiring an additional 181,792 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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