Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as low as $5.24. Atomera shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 624,157 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Atomera in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Atomera

Atomera Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atomera

In other news, CFO Francis Laurencio sold 20,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $192,576.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 253,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,652.32. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Atomera by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 598,847 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,739 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Atomera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company's stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Inc is a materials engineering company that develops and licenses advanced thin film technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its flagship offering, Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is designed to enhance transistor performance, improve power efficiency and boost device yields. Atomera's solutions are integrated into existing fabrication processes without major changes to equipment or materials flows, enabling foundries and integrated device manufacturers to adopt the technology with minimal disruption.

At the core of Atomera's business model is the licensing and patent-licensing of MST.

Further Reading

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