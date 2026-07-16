Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on ATAT

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

ATAT opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. Atour Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $407.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.74 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 17.22%. Research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 434,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,171,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,028,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company's stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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