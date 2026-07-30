AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Vinayak Doraiswamy Sells 6,000 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 6,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $233,280.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,547.68. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 906,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,251. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 191.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. AtriCure had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. AtriCure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.320 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,677 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,944 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,597 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of AtriCure to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AtriCure

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

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