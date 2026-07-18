ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.43.

ATS has been the subject of several research reports. TD lifted their price target on ATS from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins set a C$52.00 target price on shares of ATS and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ATS

In other ATS news, insider Anne Cybulski bought 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$289.00 per share, with a total value of C$83,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 876 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$253,164. This represents a 49.23% increase in their position. Also, insider Jeff Adamson bought 953 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,281.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 6,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$242,504.88. This represents a 18.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have purchased 7,311 shares of company stock worth $358,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

ATS Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$38.68 on Friday. ATS has a 1 year low of C$33.72 and a 1 year high of C$49.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.20.

ATS (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. ATS had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of C$744.30 million for the quarter.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company's products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

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