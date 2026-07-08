AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.68.

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AT&T Trading Up 2.3%

T stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. AT&T has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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