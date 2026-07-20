AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on T. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.14.

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AT&T Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. 32,894,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,571,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after buying an additional 3,585,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,191,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,629,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,109,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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