AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.250-2.350 EPS.

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AT&T Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,022,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,805,125. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $175.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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