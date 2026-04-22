Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading 4.3% Higher - Here's Why

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Aumann Stock Performance

Aumann AG ( ETR:AAG Get Free Report ) shares traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €13.35 and last traded at €13.35. 20,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $198.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is €13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.84.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

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