Free Trial
â†’ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading 4.3% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Aumann logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 4.3% to €13.35 on Tuesday, with 20,486 shares trading—about 59% below the average session volume.
  • The company has a market cap of roughly $198.4 million, a P/E of 11.08 and PEG of 2.42, with strong liquidity (current ratio 3.24, quick ratio 2.51) but a relatively high debt-to-equity of 2.39.
  • Aumann manufactures specialized machinery and automated production lines for E-Mobility and classic automotive components worldwide, including e-traction engines, inverters, batteries and fuel cells.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aumann.

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG - Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €13.35 and last traded at €13.35. 20,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.80.

Aumann Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $198.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is €13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.84.

About Aumann

(Get Free Report)

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Aumann Right Now?

Before you consider Aumann, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aumann wasn't on the list.

While Aumann currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines