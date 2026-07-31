Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Stock Price Up 0.1% - Here's Why

Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA - Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.2050. 161,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 136,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUNA. Wall Street Zen lowered Auna from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Auna from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Auna in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Auna

Auna Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $385.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Auna had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Auna S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Auna

In other Auna news, President Leon Jesus Zamora acquired 6,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,643.00. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 69,130 shares in the company, valued at $286,889.50. The trade was a 10.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wilton sold 17,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $73,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,974 shares in the company, valued at $208,391.58. This trade represents a 26.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 83,454 shares of company stock worth $357,063.

Institutional Trading of Auna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Auna by 255.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,886 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Auna by 487.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,457 shares of the company's stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 554,707 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Auna in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000.

Auna Company Profile

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna's organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

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