Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.9667.

AUNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Auna in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Auna from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered Auna from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Auna from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday.

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Auna Stock Performance

Shares of Auna stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Auna has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Auna had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.54 million. Research analysts expect that Auna will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Auna news, President Leon Jesus Zamora purchased 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $201,562.46. This represents a 188.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Wilton sold 17,574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $73,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $208,391.58. This represents a 26.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,454 shares of company stock worth $357,063 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Auna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the first quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Auna by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Auna Company Profile

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna's organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

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