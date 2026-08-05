Aura Biosciences (AURA) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Aura Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of AURA stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AURA. Weiss Ratings raised Aura Biosciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aura Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aura Biosciences

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp sold 6,922,870 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $39,044,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony S. Gibney sold 12,824 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $82,330.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 265,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,572.68. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 286.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,499 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company's stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel virus‐like particle (VLP) therapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining proprietary VLP technology with photoactivatable dyes, Aura aims to deliver highly selective photodynamic therapies that target and destroy tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue. The company's platform is designed to address solid tumors in both ophthalmic and non‐ophthalmic settings, leveraging precision activation via near‐infrared light to induce localized tumor cell apoptosis and stimulate anti‐tumor immune responses.

The lead product candidate, AU-011, is being evaluated in patients with choroidal melanoma, a rare but potentially sight-threatening eye cancer.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Aura Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aura Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Aura Biosciences currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here