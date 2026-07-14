Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Trading 8.4% Higher - Here's Why

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) shares were up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $58.0170. Approximately 93,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,006,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Aura Minerals from $122.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Aura Minerals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aura Minerals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 111.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Minerals

In other Aura Minerals news, COO Luvizotto Glauber Rosa sold 22,367 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,459,894.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 411,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,887,193.26. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Santos Cardoso Joao Kleber Dos sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,316,976.45. The trade was a 33.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 403,092 shares of company stock worth $30,450,738 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the first quarter valued at $4,298,000. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,645,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aura Minerals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 977,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 291,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Aura Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

Further Reading

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