Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 487.93 and traded as high as GBX 536.60. Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 535.20, with a volume of 1,621,624 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 to GBX 526 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 to GBX 510 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 515 to GBX 445 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 to GBX 535 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a GBX 470 target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 550.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 487.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 492.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.60. The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 34.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £624.30 million during the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a return on equity of 60.53% and a net margin of 47.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Auto Trader Group plc will post 32.7973074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Jay purchased 10,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 459 per share, with a total value of £49,783.14. Also, insider Jamie Warner sold 32,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497, for a total transaction of £161,430.57. Insiders bought 69,952 shares of company stock valued at $31,918,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company's stock.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Autotrader Group plc is the UK's largest automotive marketplace and a leading digital platform for the automotive industry. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since March 2015, the company is a member of the FTSE 100 Index. Autotrader's purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. The company uses advanced data science, artificial intelligence and scalable technology to improve how vehicles are bought and sold, while building stronger partnerships with its customers and the wider automotive ecosystem.

Further Reading

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