Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $192.89 and last traded at $193.1540, with a volume of 1619346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.38.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Janesh Moorjani acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,786.31. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the purchase, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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