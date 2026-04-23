Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.19 and traded as low as $18.57. Autohome shares last traded at $18.7460, with a volume of 588,588 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Autohome from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Autohome from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATHM

Autohome Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.20.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.96 million for the quarter. Autohome had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Autohome by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,168 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 20.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,711 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Autohome by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,714 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Autohome by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 30.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company's stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc NYSE: ATHM operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

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