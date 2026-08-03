Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Earns "Buy" Rating from HC Wainwright

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price indicates a potential upside of 430.50% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUTL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.75.

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Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 26.5%

AUTL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,228,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $501.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.59% and a negative net margin of 311.98%.The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 133.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,433,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,763 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 30,005,343 shares of the company's stock worth $59,711,000 after buying an additional 3,987,727 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company's stock worth $25,428,000 after buying an additional 3,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,029,593 shares of the company's stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,054,458 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company's leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

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