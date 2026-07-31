AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $214.65, but opened at $198.04. AutoNation shares last traded at $196.7990, with a volume of 109,098 shares.

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Key Headlines Impacting AutoNation

Here are the key news stories impacting AutoNation this week:

Positive Sentiment: AutoNation reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $5.56 , exceeding the Zacks consensus estimate of $5.43 and other analyst estimates near $5.48. Adjusted EPS also increased from $5.46 a year earlier. AutoNation Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

AutoNation reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , exceeding the Zacks consensus estimate of $5.43 and other analyst estimates near $5.48. Adjusted EPS also increased from $5.46 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Net income rose to $182.1 million from $86.4 million, while AutoNation highlighted record After-Sales gross profit, 7% growth in Customer Pay revenue, and a 3% increase in Customer Financial Services gross profit per vehicle. AutoNation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net income rose to $182.1 million from $86.4 million, while AutoNation highlighted record After-Sales gross profit, 7% growth in Customer Pay revenue, and a 3% increase in Customer Financial Services gross profit per vehicle. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased $457 million of shares during the first half of 2026 and acquired four dealerships expected to contribute approximately $600 million in annual revenue, supporting capital returns and future growth. AutoNation Q2 2026 EPS Rises as Revenue Dips

The company repurchased $457 million of shares during the first half of 2026 and acquired four dealerships expected to contribute approximately $600 million in annual revenue, supporting capital returns and future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains mixed, although AutoNation carries an overall “Moderate Buy” recommendation. Investors may await further guidance on vehicle demand and dealership performance. AutoNation Receives Moderate Buy Recommendation

Broker sentiment remains mixed, although AutoNation carries an overall “Moderate Buy” recommendation. Investors may await further guidance on vehicle demand and dealership performance. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell about 1% year over year to $6.93 billion, below the roughly $7 billion consensus estimate. Lower new-vehicle sales were the primary pressure, signaling softer volume even as margins and earnings held up. AutoNation Revenue Falls on Lower New-Vehicle Sales

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $269.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $208.00 to $202.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN

AutoNation Stock Down 5.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.47%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.91, for a total value of $512,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,348.96. This trade represents a 63.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company's stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company's stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company's stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

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