Go Pro
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Avalyn Pharma (NASDAQ:AVLN) Shares Up 5.3% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Avalyn Pharma logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Avalyn Pharma shares rose 5.3% in midday trading, reaching as high as $27.76 before last trading at $27.04. Volume was well below normal, with 63,435 shares changing hands versus an average of 400,026.
  • Several analysts recently initiated or adjusted coverage, and the stock currently carries a Buy consensus with an average price target of $59. Notable targets ranged from $51 to $80.
  • The company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, posting EPS of ($21.83) versus the consensus estimate of ($16.38). Despite the miss, insider buying was notable, including large purchases by Director Jill Carroll and major shareholder SR One Capital Management.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Avalyn Pharma.

Shares of Avalyn Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AVLN - Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.04. 63,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 400,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore assumed coverage on Avalyn Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Avalyn Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Avalyn Pharma to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avalyn Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avalyn Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVLN

Avalyn Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86.

Avalyn Pharma (NASDAQ:AVLN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.38) by ($5.45).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jill Carroll bought 277,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,186,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,358,116. This represents a 14.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc purchased 555,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,186,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,358,116. This represents a 34.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

About Avalyn Pharma

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering inhaled therapies to transform the treatment paradigm of serious, rare respiratory diseases with significant unmet needs. Our approach is designed to address the limitations of current oral therapies by delivering optimized inhaled formulations of approved oral medicines directly to the lungs to enhance efficacy and minimize systemic exposure that contributes to side effects and treatment discontinuation. Our current pipeline is focused on treating pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening disease with a median survival of three to five years, which is a significantly shorter prognosis than that observed for many forms of cancer.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Avalyn Pharma Right Now?

Before you consider Avalyn Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avalyn Pharma wasn't on the list.

While Avalyn Pharma currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
From Priority Gold (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines