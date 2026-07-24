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Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
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Key Points

  • Avantor, Inc. received a consensus analyst rating of "Reduce" from 17 brokerages, with three sell ratings, 12 holds and two buys. The average 1-year price target is about $10.63.
  • The stock was trading up 3.5% at $11.34, giving the company a market value of about $7.74 billion. Avantor remains well below its 52-week high of $15.93.
  • Recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.17 versus $0.16 expected and revenue of $1.58 billion versus $1.54 billion expected. Two directors also bought shares in May, signaling insider confidence.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.6250.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Evercore set a $10.50 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,200. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Dingemans purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $203,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 60.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Avantor Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE AVTR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $15.93.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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Analyst Recommendations for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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