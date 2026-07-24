Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.6250.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Evercore set a $10.50 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,200. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Dingemans purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $203,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 60.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Avantor Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE AVTR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $15.93.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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