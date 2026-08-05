Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) SVP Ignacio Walker Sells 1,742 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) SVP Ignacio Walker sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $298,944.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,661.85. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Avery Dennison alerts: Sign Up

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $175.45. The stock had a trading volume of 822,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 34.60%. Avery Dennison's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 684.0% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus set a $175.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Avery Dennison, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avery Dennison wasn't on the list.

While Avery Dennison currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here