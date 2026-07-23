Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Avidia Bancorp logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Avidia Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Avidia Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of AVBC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 64,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.64 million and a PE ratio of 36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Avidia Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Avidia Bancorp from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avidia Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidia Bancorp

In related news, CEO Robert D. Cozzone acquired 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,311.60. This trade represents a 3.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Dennis Murphy bought 1,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,739.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 1,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,739. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,261 shares of company stock worth $349,794.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidia Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidia Bancorp by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,844 shares of the company's stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avidia Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avidia Bancorp by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avidia Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000.

About Avidia Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Avidia Bancorp is the bank holding company for Avidia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Hudson, Massachusetts. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small- to mid-sized businesses in the communities it serves.

Core products and services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgage and home equity financing, and cash management and payment solutions for businesses.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Avidia Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Avidia Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avidia Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Avidia Bancorp currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines