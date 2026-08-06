Avidity Biosciences (RNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Avidity Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.16) per share and revenue of $0.6670 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 3,650.39%.The business had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect Avidity Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $16.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1,659.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNA. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.60.

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Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) therapies designed to address serious neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company's proprietary AOC platform combines the targeting specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the gene-modulating power of oligonucleotides to deliver therapeutic agents directly into muscle cells. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, Avidity seeks to overcome traditional delivery challenges associated with RNA-based medicines by leveraging receptor-mediated uptake mechanisms.

The company's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is in clinical development for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and represents the first application of the AOC platform in a human study.

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