Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4925 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Avista has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Avista has a payout ratio of 71.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

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Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Avista (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Avista had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

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