Avnet (AVT) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $7.5568 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. Avnet has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $95.26.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Avnet's payout ratio is presently 54.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $1,983,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,023,648.76. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 584 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avnet by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Avnet by 6,080.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,534 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Avnet from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Avnet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Avnet to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Avnet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVT

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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