Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion.

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Avnet Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ AVT opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.86%.Avnet has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.800-2.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Avnet's payout ratio is currently 54.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avnet to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered Avnet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Avnet from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Avnet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avnet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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