Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.67.

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Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 5.3%

NYSE:AXTA opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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