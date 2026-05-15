Axis Capital FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Axis Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $13.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.27. The consensus estimate for Axis Capital's current full-year earnings is $13.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axis Capital's Q4 2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $14.31 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Axis Capital had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Axis Capital's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Axis Capital from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXS

Axis Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $110.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,373 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $762,029,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592,270 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $491,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,682,238 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $373,412,000 after acquiring an additional 299,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,198 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $170,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,004 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $148,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 2,542 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $250,869.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,985.43. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Axis Capital's payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

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