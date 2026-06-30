Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,050,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,498,500. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Axon Enterprise Stock Up 9.8%

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $50.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $560.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,562,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,856. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $339.01 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $423.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $674.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $712.75.

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Key Axon Enterprise News

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Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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