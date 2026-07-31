Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AX. Weiss Ratings raised Axos Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Axos Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Axos Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $113.33.

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Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.23. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $379.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Michael James Watson sold 1,653 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $138,471.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $384,671.84. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roque A. Santi sold 500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $43,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $671,089.42. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Axos Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Axos Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Axos reported adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, above the roughly $2.15–$2.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $379.77 million versus expectations of $375.54 million. Adjusted EPS also increased from $1.94 a year earlier. Axos Financial Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Axos reported adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, above the roughly $2.15–$2.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $379.77 million versus expectations of $375.54 million. Adjusted EPS also increased from $1.94 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Underlying profitability improved year over year. Fiscal fourth-quarter net income rose to $124.9 million from $110.7 million, and reported diluted EPS increased to $2.16 from $1.92 in the prior-year period. Axos posted a 22.53% net margin and 16.48% return on equity. Axos Financial Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Fiscal fourth-quarter net income rose to $124.9 million from $110.7 million, and reported diluted EPS increased to $2.16 from $1.92 in the prior-year period. Axos posted a 22.53% net margin and 16.48% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Management projects continued loan growth. Axos forecast low- to mid-teens loan growth and expects its net interest margin to remain stable, signaling confidence in lending demand and core banking performance. Axos Forecasts Loan Growth and Stable Net Interest Margin

Axos forecast low- to mid-teens loan growth and expects its net interest margin to remain stable, signaling confidence in lending demand and core banking performance. Neutral Sentiment: The Arc integration adds a near-term cost consideration. Management expects approximately $1 million per month in incremental expenses from the integration, which could restrain operating leverage even as the acquisition supports longer-term growth.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc NYSE: AX is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

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