Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 29.95% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Axos Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Axos Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Axos Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $113.33.

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Axos Financial Stock Up 0.3%

AX opened at $98.50 on Friday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.79.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.37. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $379.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Roque A. Santi sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $43,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $671,089.42. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Watson sold 1,653 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $138,471.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $384,671.84. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,986 shares of the company's stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,539 shares of the company's stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,252,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Axos Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Axos reported adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, above the roughly $2.15–$2.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $379.77 million versus expectations of $375.54 million. Adjusted EPS also increased from $1.94 a year earlier. Axos Financial Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Axos reported adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, above the roughly $2.15–$2.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $379.77 million versus expectations of $375.54 million. Adjusted EPS also increased from $1.94 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Underlying profitability improved year over year. Fiscal fourth-quarter net income rose to $124.9 million from $110.7 million, and reported diluted EPS increased to $2.16 from $1.92 in the prior-year period. Axos posted a 22.53% net margin and 16.48% return on equity. Axos Financial Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Fiscal fourth-quarter net income rose to $124.9 million from $110.7 million, and reported diluted EPS increased to $2.16 from $1.92 in the prior-year period. Axos posted a 22.53% net margin and 16.48% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Management projects continued loan growth. Axos forecast low- to mid-teens loan growth and expects its net interest margin to remain stable, signaling confidence in lending demand and core banking performance. Axos Forecasts Loan Growth and Stable Net Interest Margin

Axos forecast low- to mid-teens loan growth and expects its net interest margin to remain stable, signaling confidence in lending demand and core banking performance. Neutral Sentiment: The Arc integration adds a near-term cost consideration. Management expects approximately $1 million per month in incremental expenses from the integration, which could restrain operating leverage even as the acquisition supports longer-term growth.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc NYSE: AX is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

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