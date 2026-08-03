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Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Axsome Therapeutics logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Axsome Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.8921 per share and revenue of approximately $221.1 million.
  • The company’s previous quarter missed EPS estimates, reporting a $1.26 loss per share versus the expected $0.85 loss, although revenue rose 57.4% year over year to $191.2 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $261.29, despite substantial recent insider selling, including a large sale by CEO Herriot Tabuteau.
  • Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.8921) per share and revenue of $221.1140 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.59% and a negative return on equity of 267.16%. The company's revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $217.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $260.19. The company's 50 day moving average price is $239.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Susan Mahony sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total value of $71,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,129 shares in the company, valued at $267,810.09. This trade represents a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 49,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $11,932,256.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,767.25. This represents a 87.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 151,335 shares of company stock valued at $36,200,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXSM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXSM

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome's pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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