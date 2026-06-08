AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

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AXTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on AXT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on AXT to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised AXT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 123,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $14,007,701.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,149,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $243,606,574.89. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,833.56. The trade was a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,454 shares of company stock valued at $29,739,596. 5.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth about $22,738,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth about $20,187,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 161.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,505,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $85,775,000 after buying an additional 930,526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 1,314.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 904,599 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 840,650 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $39,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company's stock.

More AXT News

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Morris Young and Director Jesse Chen disclosed multiple stock sales over the past few days, including large transactions that trimmed their ownership stakes. Heavy insider selling can weigh on sentiment because it may signal that management views the shares as fully valued or prefers to reduce exposure at current levels. SEC filing for Jesse Chen sale

CEO Morris Young and Director Jesse Chen disclosed multiple stock sales over the past few days, including large transactions that trimmed their ownership stakes. Heavy insider selling can weigh on sentiment because it may signal that management views the shares as fully valued or prefers to reduce exposure at current levels. Negative Sentiment: Traders bought 42,750 put options, about 58% above normal daily volume, suggesting a notable increase in bearish bets or hedging activity on AXT shares.

Traders bought 42,750 put options, about 58% above normal daily volume, suggesting a notable increase in bearish bets or hedging activity on AXT shares. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AXT’s order backlog topping $100 million and management’s plan to double capacity in 2026 and again in 2027, reflecting strong AI-related demand for indium phosphide substrates. Article: AXT's Order Backlog Surge & Capacity Push Fuel Growth Expectations

Recent commentary highlighted AXT’s order backlog topping $100 million and management’s plan to double capacity in 2026 and again in 2027, reflecting strong AI-related demand for indium phosphide substrates. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat expectations modestly and Q2 guidance called for adjusted EPS of $0.06 to $0.08, but the business remains unprofitable on a net basis, which keeps the stock sensitive to execution and margin concerns.

AXT Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $89.04 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -287.22 and a beta of 1.80. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $143.16.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.The company had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.22 million. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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