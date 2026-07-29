AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.25.

AZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AZZ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AZZ from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AZZ from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings cut AZZ from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on AZZ from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AZZ by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Stock Down 1.3%

AZZ stock opened at $146.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. AZZ has a twelve month low of $92.98 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.95.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $448.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from AZZ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AZZ's dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

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