Go Pro
→ Not oil. Not solar. Bigger. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

B. Riley Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Trevi Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • B. Riley Financial raised its price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $21 to $31 and kept a buy rating, implying about 64% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain mixed but generally positive: Trevi now has a Moderate Buy consensus with a $23.80 average price target, though Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell rating.
  • Trevi Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on non-opioid pain treatments, but it recently reported a quarterly EPS miss and the stock was trading down 0.9% at $18.91.
  • Interested in Trevi Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley Financial from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial's target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.97% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.00. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 88.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,531,860 shares of the company's stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,434,655 shares of the company's stock worth $80,562,000 after purchasing an additional 607,669 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,875 shares of the company's stock worth $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,875 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,094,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,616,000 after purchasing an additional 606,765 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,841,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company's stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Trevi Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Trevi Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trevi Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Trevi Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
Trump’s $250 Bill – See Immediately
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines