B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.95 and traded as low as $6.65. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 637,982 shares trading hands.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

RILY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered B. Riley Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RILY

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 6.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 330.83%.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,963 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,504 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 70.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,106 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is a diversified financial services company offering a broad range of advisory and investment solutions to individual, corporate and institutional clients. Since its founding in 1997 by Bryant E. Riley, the firm has expanded its capabilities across two primary segments: financial solutions and operations solutions. Its financial solutions segment provides investment banking services, equity research, merger and acquisition advisory, corporate finance, restructuring advisory and private capital solutions.

In addition to traditional investment banking, B.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider B. Riley Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and B. Riley Financial wasn't on the list.

While B. Riley Financial currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here