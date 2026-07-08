Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMI. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group downgraded Badger Meter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Badger Meter from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $155.86.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMI

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of BMI opened at $147.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $112.09 and a 1 year high of $249.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.30.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.53 per share, for a total transaction of $258,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,073,480.28. This trade represents a 4.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Htwe acquired 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.13 per share, for a total transaction of $197,421.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $882,936.39. This represents a 28.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,628 shares of company stock worth $777,128. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 328.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Badger Meter by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, and Schall, announced or reminded investors about a securities class action against Badger Meter, with a lead plaintiff deadline of August 3, 2026. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, and Schall, announced or reminded investors about a securities class action against Badger Meter, with a lead plaintiff deadline of August 3, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges Badger Meter executives misled investors about short-cycle demand variability, suggesting possible securities-law violations and contributing to downside sentiment for BMI. Article Title

The lawsuit alleges Badger Meter executives misled investors about short-cycle demand variability, suggesting possible securities-law violations and contributing to downside sentiment for BMI. Neutral Sentiment: Badger Meter also appeared in a prior market note saying the stock had recently outperformed the broader market, but that earlier strength is now being overshadowed by the litigation headlines. Article Title

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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