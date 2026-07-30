BAE Systems (LON:BA) Releases Earnings Results

BAE Systems (LON:BA - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 38.90 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%.

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BAE Systems Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,025. The stock had a trading volume of 8,746,261 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,908.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,032.36. The firm has a market cap of £62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.81. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 1,012.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,415.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,228.

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More BAE Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting BAE Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BAE Systems news, insider Brad Greve bought 2,760 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,909 per share, with a total value of £52,688.40. Also, insider Tom Arseneault sold 44,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,032, for a total value of £896,924.80. Insiders purchased 2,784 shares of company stock worth $5,304,824 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

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