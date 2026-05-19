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Baidu's (BIDU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Baidu logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Benchmark reiterated its “buy” rating on Baidu and maintained a $215 price target, implying roughly 56% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall: Baidu has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $161.05, even though some firms have recently been mixed or bearish on the stock.
  • Recent operating updates highlight Baidu’s AI business as its main growth driver, with core AI revenue topping half of General Business revenue, while legacy advertising and overall revenue remain under pressure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the information services provider's stock. Benchmark's target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.13% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baidu from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Baidu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Baidu has a 1 year low of $81.17 and a 1 year high of $165.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Baidu

Here are the key news stories impacting Baidu this week:

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China's leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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