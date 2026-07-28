Baiju Bhatt Sells 49,223 Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 49,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $4,680,615.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Baiju Bhatt sold 57,898 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $5,189,397.74.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.76. 21,543,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,334,115. The stock's fifty day moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is reportedly exploring a partnership with Crypto.com to expand its prediction-market business. The arrangement could improve market reliability and allow Robinhood to capture more economics, although regulatory risks remain. HOOD Eyes Deeper Push Into Prediction Markets

Robinhood is reportedly exploring a partnership with Crypto.com to expand its prediction-market business. The arrangement could improve market reliability and allow Robinhood to capture more economics, although regulatory risks remain. Positive Sentiment: The company is highlighting the rapid development of its blockchain, reportedly built in three weeks with a projected value of roughly $450 million. Robinhood also leads tokenized stocks by number of holders, supporting its strategy to expand blockchain-based investing. How Robinhood Built a $450M Blockchain in Three Weeks

The company is highlighting the rapid development of its blockchain, reportedly built in three weeks with a projected value of roughly $450 million. Robinhood also leads tokenized stocks by number of holders, supporting its strategy to expand blockchain-based investing. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood will livestream the IPO roadshow for Robinhood Ventures Fund II through its app and YouTube on Aug. 3, potentially increasing retail participation and broadening its asset-management platform. Robinhood Ventures Fund II Roadshow

Robinhood will livestream the IPO roadshow for Robinhood Ventures Fund II through its app and YouTube on Aug. 3, potentially increasing retail participation and broadening its asset-management platform. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood reports second-quarter results after the market closes Wednesday, making the earnings release the immediate catalyst. Investors will focus on trading activity, cryptocurrency volumes, operating expenses, outlook and the contribution from newer businesses. Robinhood to Report Earnings

Robinhood reports second-quarter results after the market closes Wednesday, making the earnings release the immediate catalyst. Investors will focus on trading activity, cryptocurrency volumes, operating expenses, outlook and the contribution from newer businesses. Negative Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev said his X account was compromised after a fraudster socially engineered X support and posted fake memecoin content. Although the account was restored and the post removed, the incident raises reputational and cybersecurity concerns. Robinhood CEO Says X Account Was Hacked

CEO Vlad Tenev said his X account was compromised after a fraudster socially engineered X support and posted fake memecoin content. Although the account was restored and the post removed, the incident raises reputational and cybersecurity concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analysts see strong trading growth but point to weaker cryptocurrency activity, rising costs and HOOD’s elevated valuation ahead of earnings. Robinhood also recently reported quarterly revenue and EPS below consensus, increasing the risk of another disappointing update. Key Insights Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the company's stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 722,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 478,919 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 272,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 141,440 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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