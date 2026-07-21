Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BWIN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

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Read Our Latest Report on Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BWIN opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.07 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Baldwin Insurance Group's quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baldwin Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 666.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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