Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.8889.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWIN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $2,756,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baldwin Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWIN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,166 shares of the company's stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,734 shares of the company's stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the company's stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 189,643 shares of the company's stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.07 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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