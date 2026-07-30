Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $485.0 million-$495.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.1 million.

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Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. 1,077,725 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.07 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Baldwin Insurance Group's revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baldwin Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWIN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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