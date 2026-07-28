Ball (BALL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ball to announce earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $3.6919 billion for the quarter. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Ball's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ball alerts: Sign Up

Ball Stock Performance

BALL traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 170,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,062. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Ball has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price objective on Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.85.

Get Our Latest Report on BALL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ball by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 402.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company's stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,289 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ball, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ball wasn't on the list.

While Ball currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here