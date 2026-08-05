Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the company's previous close.

BALL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.23.

Get Ball alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Stock Down 2.3%

BALL stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Ball has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ball by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,000,429,000 after acquiring an additional 999,690 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,225,631 shares of the company's stock worth $382,742,000 after purchasing an additional 266,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ball by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,999,409 shares of the company's stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 340,677 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,739,044 shares of the company's stock worth $251,057,000 after purchasing an additional 922,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ball by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,521,000 after purchasing an additional 602,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Ball News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ball reported second-quarter comparable diluted EPS of $1.03 , exceeding the $0.99 consensus estimate and rising from $0.90 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.83, compared with $0.76 in the prior-year quarter. Ball Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ball reported second-quarter comparable diluted EPS of , exceeding the $0.99 consensus estimate and rising from $0.90 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.83, compared with $0.76 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased nearly 20% year over year to approximately $4.0 billion , well above analysts’ $3.69 billion estimate. The earnings and revenue beats suggest solid operating momentum across the business. Ball Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Revenue increased nearly 20% year over year to approximately , well above analysts’ $3.69 billion estimate. The earnings and revenue beats suggest solid operating momentum across the business. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings call emphasized continued growth and cash returns, factors that may support investor confidence and the company’s shareholder-return strategy. Ball Corporation Earnings Call Highlights Growth, Cash Returns

Management’s earnings call emphasized continued growth and cash returns, factors that may support investor confidence and the company’s shareholder-return strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Ball’s profitability remained respectable, with a 6.86% net margin and 18.69% return on equity, though leverage and liquidity remain relevant considerations given its 1.25 debt-to-equity ratio and 0.72 quick ratio.

Ball’s profitability remained respectable, with a 6.86% net margin and 18.69% return on equity, though leverage and liquidity remain relevant considerations given its 1.25 debt-to-equity ratio and 0.72 quick ratio. Negative Sentiment: The company set fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at approximately $3.93, below the roughly $4.00 analyst consensus. The modestly conservative outlook could limit the stock’s upside despite the strong quarterly beat.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Ball, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ball wasn't on the list.

While Ball currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here