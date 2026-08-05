Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the company's previous close.

BALL has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial set a $78.00 target price on Ball in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price target on Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Ball from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.54.

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Ball Trading Down 0.7%

Ball stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. 402,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ball has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 5,415 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 2,144 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ball

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ball reported second-quarter comparable diluted EPS of $1.03 , ahead of the $0.99 analyst consensus and up from $0.90 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS was 83 cents, compared with 76 cents in the prior-year quarter. Ball Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ball reported second-quarter comparable diluted EPS of , ahead of the $0.99 analyst consensus and up from $0.90 a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS was 83 cents, compared with 76 cents in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue reached approximately $4.0 billion , exceeding the $3.69 billion consensus estimate and increasing 19.7% year over year. The results indicate continued operating momentum and stronger-than-expected demand. Ball Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Quarterly revenue reached approximately , exceeding the $3.69 billion consensus estimate and increasing 19.7% year over year. The results indicate continued operating momentum and stronger-than-expected demand. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings call highlighted growth initiatives and cash returns to shareholders, which could support the investment case if execution remains strong. Ball Corporation Earnings Call Highlights Growth, Cash Returns

Management’s earnings call highlighted growth initiatives and cash returns to shareholders, which could support the investment case if execution remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan reaffirmed its “neutral” rating but raised its price target to $65 from $60. The increase signals improved valuation support, though the rating suggests limited near-term conviction. Benzinga

JPMorgan reaffirmed its rating but raised its price target to $65 from $60. The increase signals improved valuation support, though the rating suggests limited near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Ball’s FY 2026 EPS guidance of approximately $3.93 is below the roughly $4.00 analyst consensus. The cautious outlook may be outweighing the quarterly earnings and revenue beats, pressuring the stock. Ball Q2 Earnings Metrics

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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