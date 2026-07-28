BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $3,464,412.60 in Stock

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report) Director David Rainbolt sold 29,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $3,464,412.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 137,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,964,139.07. This represents a 17.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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BancFirst Price Performance

BANF stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.37. The stock had a trading volume of 80,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,804. BancFirst Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.48 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.59.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 31.96%.The business had revenue of $187.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst Corporation will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. BancFirst's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. State Street Corp raised its position in BancFirst by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,873 shares of the bank's stock valued at $146,537,000 after purchasing an additional 96,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $27,723,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 168,591 shares of the bank's stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,512 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,676,000 after buying an additional 69,192 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 33.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the bank's stock valued at $16,966,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded BancFirst from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BancFirst from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BANF

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state‐chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

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